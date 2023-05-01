← Company Directory
HESKA
    • About

    Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in multiple countries. Their products include chemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers, blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, immunodiagnostic analyzers, and more. They also provide digital radiography hardware, ultrasound systems, and allergy products and services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors. They also offer turnkey services and validation support. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

    http://heska.com
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    655
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources