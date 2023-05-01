Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in multiple countries. Their products include chemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers, blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, immunodiagnostic analyzers, and more. They also provide digital radiography hardware, ultrasound systems, and allergy products and services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors. They also offer turnkey services and validation support. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.