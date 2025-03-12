← Company Directory
HelloFresh
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

HelloFresh Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in Germany package at HelloFresh totals €99.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
HelloFresh
Technical Program Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€99.6K
Level
Senior TPM
Base
€86.9K
Stock (/yr)
€12.7K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at HelloFresh?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at HelloFresh in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €126,370. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HelloFresh for the Technical Program Manager role in Germany is €99,576.

