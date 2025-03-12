Software Engineer compensation in Germany at HelloFresh ranges from €72.9K per year for Software Engineer to €90.4K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €88K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€72.9K
€72.4K
€474.1
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€90.4K
€86.1K
€4.3K
€0
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
