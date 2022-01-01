← Company Directory
HBO
HBO Salaries

HBO's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $390,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HBO. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $156K
Software Engineer 2 $188K
Senior Software Engineer $293K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Administrative Assistant
$74.6K
Business Analyst
$101K

Data Analyst
$80.4K
Data Scientist
Median $157K
Marketing
$80.4K
Marketing Operations
$106K
Product Designer
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $263K
Recruiter
Median $127K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $390K
Technical Program Manager
$216K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HBO, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HBO is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $390,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HBO is $141,417.

Other Resources