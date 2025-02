Hawaiian Bros is a fast-casual restaurant chain that spreads the Aloha Spirit by serving fresh and delicious Hawaiian-inspired meals. The company is founded on principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, treating everyone like family. They celebrate Hawaiian culture and engage with local communities. Their menu is an homage to the Hawaiian plate lunch, with dishes like Huli Huli Chicken and SPAM® Musubi. They prioritize quality ingredients and fast, friendly service.