Harver is a hiring solution that uses data insights, I/O psychology, and cognitive science to help organizations engage, hire, and develop the right talent in a fast and less biased way. They offer automated solutions such as assessments, video interviews, scheduling, and reference checking. Harver has helped over 1,300 customers, including Booking.com, Peloton, Valvoline, and McDonald’s, and has processed over 100 million candidates.