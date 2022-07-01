← Company Directory
Harri
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Harri that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Harri is a vertically optimized employee experience platform built for service industries. By interconnecting solutions for employment branding, talent acquisition, applicant tracking, hiring, onboarding, retention, scheduling, time & attendance, communications, compliance, employee performance, and analytics, Harri equips enterprise businesses with the ability to build, manage and develop their teams from a single platform. With over 380 clients, supporting 4.3m employees, Harri is helping the globe’s most recognizable brands address complex labor scenarios and drive business performance through employee performance.

    https://harri.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Harri

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources