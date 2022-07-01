Harri is a vertically optimized employee experience platform built for service industries. By interconnecting solutions for employment branding, talent acquisition, applicant tracking, hiring, onboarding, retention, scheduling, time & attendance, communications, compliance, employee performance, and analytics, Harri equips enterprise businesses with the ability to build, manage and develop their teams from a single platform. With over 380 clients, supporting 4.3m employees, Harri is helping the globe’s most recognizable brands address complex labor scenarios and drive business performance through employee performance.