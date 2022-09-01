H&R Block’s purpose is simple: To provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. We’ve been true to that purpose since brothers Henry and Richard Bloch founded our company in 1955. Since then, we’ve prepared approximately 800 million tax returns and grown to have approximately 12,000 offices throughout the United States and around the world. We know that tax needs and situations change from year to year. That’s why we offer new and innovative ways to prepare and file taxes so clients can choose what suits them best.