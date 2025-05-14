Software Engineer compensation in India at Groww ranges from ₹2.03M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹5.76M per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Groww's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.84M
₹117K
₹69.7K
Software Engineer II
₹3.66M
₹3.34M
₹102K
₹210K
Software Engineer III
₹5.76M
₹4.77M
₹625K
₹363K
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Groww, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
