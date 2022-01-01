← Company Directory
Groww
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Groww Salaries

Groww's salary ranges from $15,700 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $67,963 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Groww. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $23.9K
Software Engineer II $41.7K
Software Engineer III $67.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $53.5K
Product Designer
Median $47.5K

UX Designer

Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Software Engineering Manager
Median $68K
Business Analyst
Median $16K
Hardware Engineer
$49.8K
Marketing
$19.7K
Recruiter
$15.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Groww, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Groww is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $67,963. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Groww is $44,602.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Groww

Related Companies

  • Acko
  • Rupeek
  • OYO
  • Ola
  • NoBroker.com
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources