Great Learning
Great Learning Salaries

Great Learning's salary ranges from $9,630 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $149,445 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Great Learning. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $18.9K
Data Scientist
$11.1K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$9.6K
Program Manager
$14K
Sales
$10.3K
The highest paying role reported at Great Learning is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,445. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Great Learning is $12,520.

