Government of Canada Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in Greater Ottawa Area

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package at Government of Canada totals CA$68K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package Government of Canada IT Support Ottawa, ON, Canada Total per year CA$68K Level hidden Base CA$68K Stock (/yr) CA$0 Bonus CA$0 Years at company 0-1 Years Years exp 2-4 Years

+ CA$80.9K + CA$124K + CA$27.9K + CA$48.8K + CA$30.7K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Government of Canada ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title