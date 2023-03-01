← Company Directory
Government of Canada
Government of Canada Salaries

Government of Canada's salary ranges from $37,465 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $102,034 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Government of Canada. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $73.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $56.7K

Information Technologist (IT)

Financial Analyst
Median $65.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
Data Scientist
Median $81.4K
Project Manager
Median $76.6K
Administrative Assistant
Median $51.1K
Data Analyst
Median $54.5K
Accountant
$96.5K
Business Operations
$37.5K
Business Analyst
$80.1K
Civil Engineer
$92.3K
Graphic Designer
$54.5K
Human Resources
$66.2K
Legal
$88.9K
Marketing
$86.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$93.8K
Product Designer
$88.4K
Product Manager
$99.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$102K
Solution Architect
$47.4K

Data Architect

Venture Capitalist
$69.6K

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Government of Canada is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,034. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government of Canada is $76,553.

