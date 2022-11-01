← Company Directory
Goodnotes
Goodnotes Salaries

Goodnotes's salary ranges from $63,055 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $132,335 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Goodnotes. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $64.4K
Data Analyst
$63.1K
Data Scientist
$65.8K
Product Designer
$132K
Recruiter
$80.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Goodnotes is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Goodnotes is $65,757.

