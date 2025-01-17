← Company Directory
Global Atlantic Financial Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Global Atlantic Financial Group Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Global Atlantic Financial Group ranges from $95.1K to $138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Global Atlantic Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $125K
Bermuda
Common Range
Possible Range
$95.1K$108K$125K$138K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Accountant submissions at Global Atlantic Financial Group to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Global Atlantic Financial Group?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Global Atlantic Financial Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $138,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global Atlantic Financial Group for the Accountant role in United States is $95,120.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Global Atlantic Financial Group

Related Companies

  • Liberty Mutual
  • Public Consulting Group
  • Bain
  • LEK
  • Slalom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources