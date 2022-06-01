← Company Directory
Public Consulting Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Public Consulting Group Salaries

Public Consulting Group's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $132,821 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Public Consulting Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $84K
Data Analyst
$59.7K
Management Consultant
$133K
Project Manager
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Public Consulting Group is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Public Consulting Group is $97,526.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Public Consulting Group

Related Companies

  • Bain
  • LEK
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Genesys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources