Software Engineer compensation in United States at GitLab ranges from $169K per year for Intermediate Software Engineer to $310K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $247K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GitLab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Intermediate Software Engineer
$169K
$145K
$24.4K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$216K
$168K
$47.4K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$310K
$220K
$90.9K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At GitLab, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
