Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Financial Analyst Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Financial Analyst compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Gilead Sciences totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gilead Sciences's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Gilead Sciences
Finance Manager
Foster City, CA
Total per year
$210K
Level
28
Base
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Gilead Sciences?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gilead Sciences, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Gilead Sciences in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gilead Sciences for the Financial Analyst role in San Francisco Bay Area is $208,000.

