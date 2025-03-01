All Management Consultant Salaries
The average Management Consultant total compensation in United States at General Dynamics Information Technology ranges from $129K to $176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Dynamics Information Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
