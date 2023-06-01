Gamber-Johnson is a global supplier of rugged mounting solutions for mobile communication systems, computers, and electronic equipment in fleet and public safety vehicles. Their products are used by law enforcement, enterprise, military, and warehouse fleets worldwide. Founded in 1954, Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI, and is known for being rugged, reliable, and responsive. They are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. To learn more, visit gamberjohnson.com or apply for a job at https://www.gamberjohnson.com/about-us/careers.