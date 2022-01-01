← Company Directory
Freelancer.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Freelancer.com Salaries

Freelancer.com's salary ranges from $2,161 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $142,800 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freelancer.com. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $58.9K
Product Designer
Median $3.6K
Accountant
$11.8K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

54 51
54 51
Administrative Assistant
$2.2K
Data Analyst
$64.9K
Data Scientist
$20.2K
Marketing
$10K
Product Manager
$35K
Project Manager
$143K
Recruiter
$60.3K
Sales
$15K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freelancer.com is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freelancer.com is $20,193.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Freelancer.com

Related Companies

  • Amadeus
  • Chowbus
  • Checkfront
  • Alpaca
  • carwow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources