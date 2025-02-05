← Company Directory
Forto
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Forto Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Forto totals €84.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Forto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Forto
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€84.3K
Level
L4
Base
€84.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Forto?

€150K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Forto in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €106,384. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forto for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €84,330.

Other Resources