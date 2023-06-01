← Company Directory
Fortify
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Fortify that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Fortify is a Boston-based company that is revolutionizing the 3D printing industry with its patented DCM platform. The technology combines magnetics and DLP to produce custom microstructures in high-resolution 3D printed composite parts, delivering new levels of additively manufactured part performance by introducing aligned reinforcing fibers. The company's application focus ranges from injection mold tooling to high-performance end-use parts. Fortify delivers faster lead times, lower costs, and superior materials compared to traditional manufacturing processes.

    3dfortify.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    66
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Fortify

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources