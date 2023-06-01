Fortify is a Boston-based company that is revolutionizing the 3D printing industry with its patented DCM platform. The technology combines magnetics and DLP to produce custom microstructures in high-resolution 3D printed composite parts, delivering new levels of additively manufactured part performance by introducing aligned reinforcing fibers. The company's application focus ranges from injection mold tooling to high-performance end-use parts. Fortify delivers faster lead times, lower costs, and superior materials compared to traditional manufacturing processes.