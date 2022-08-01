Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. Our platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling, to post-op recovery and beyond.Backed by millions of clinically-validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and achieve better patient outcomes.