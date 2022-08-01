← Company Directory
Force Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Force Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. Our platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling, to post-op recovery and beyond.Backed by millions of clinically-validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and achieve better patient outcomes.

    http://forcetherapeutics.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Force Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • Intuit
    • Coinbase
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources