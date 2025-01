FLYHT Aerospace Solutions provides real-time communication with aircrafts through various systems such as AFIRS, TAMDAR, AirMap, and UpTime. They also offer FLYHTStream, FLYHTLog, FLYHTVoice, and FLYHTMail. The company provides aircraft health monitoring and automated engine trend reporting systems, as well as real-time weather data. They serve various regions globally and were founded in 1998, headquartered in Calgary, Canada.