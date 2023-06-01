Flagship Healthcare Properties is a healthcare real estate firm based in Charlotte, NC, serving clients in the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States. They offer a full range of real estate services, including investment and capital solutions, development, property sales, leasing and marketing, as well as facilities, property and asset management. They manage over 4.6 million square feet of healthcare real estate across more than 174 properties and have developed or acquired over 80 properties valued at more than $675 million. They also manage their private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust.