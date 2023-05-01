First Keystone Corporation is a bank holding company that provides banking and financial services to individual, business, government, and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit accounts, loans, trust and agency services, and internet banking services. The company operates 18 full-service offices and one loan production office, as well as 20 automated teller machines. First Keystone Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Berwick, Pennsylvania.