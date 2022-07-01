← Company Directory
First Federal Lakewood
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about First Federal Lakewood that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We’re proud to have been a constant and reliable presence in Northeast Ohio for 80+ years. With 18 full-service branches and assets nearing two billion dollars, First Federal Lakewood is the largest, independent, depositor-owned bank in Ohio. We’re unique in that we’ve always considered our customers, employees, local businesses and the wellbeing of the community in our decisions--not shareholders. When you choose First Federal Lakewood as your banking institution or employer, you’re choosing to join people just like you who believe in their community and are committed to helping it thrive. Our uniqueness is in our friendly, neighborhood banking experience, which also makes for a pretty great work environment. Our bank colleagues are important given that we specialize in serving our neighbors and businesses who stimulate the economic vitality of the communities where we live and work. We work every day to provide individuals and business with checking and savings options, mortgage lending, investment services, and much more. Each and every colleague plays a role in our success, and our communities’ success. That’s something to be proud of.Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

    http://www.ffl.net
    Website
    1935
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for First Federal Lakewood

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources