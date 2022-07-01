We’re proud to have been a constant and reliable presence in Northeast Ohio for 80+ years. With 18 full-service branches and assets nearing two billion dollars, First Federal Lakewood is the largest, independent, depositor-owned bank in Ohio. We’re unique in that we’ve always considered our customers, employees, local businesses and the wellbeing of the community in our decisions--not shareholders. When you choose First Federal Lakewood as your banking institution or employer, you’re choosing to join people just like you who believe in their community and are committed to helping it thrive. Our uniqueness is in our friendly, neighborhood banking experience, which also makes for a pretty great work environment. Our bank colleagues are important given that we specialize in serving our neighbors and businesses who stimulate the economic vitality of the communities where we live and work. We work every day to provide individuals and business with checking and savings options, mortgage lending, investment services, and much more. Each and every colleague plays a role in our success, and our communities’ success. That’s something to be proud of.Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.