← Company Directory
FINN
Work Here? Claim Your Company

FINN Salaries

FINN's salary ranges from $65,324 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $201,721 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FINN. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $75K
Business Analyst
$65.3K
Data Analyst
$72.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$202K
Solution Architect
$128K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FINN is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FINN is $75,022.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FINN

Related Companies

  • InfoVision
  • GreyOrange
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources