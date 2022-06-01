← Company Directory
Filevine
Filevine Salaries

Filevine's salary ranges from $51,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $207,030 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Filevine. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$51K
Product Designer
$98K

Product Manager
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$207K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Filevine is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Filevine is $135,675.

