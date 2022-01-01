← Company Directory
Quantum Metric
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Quantum Metric Salaries

Quantum Metric's salary ranges from $100,169 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United Kingdom at the low-end to $220,791 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quantum Metric. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $179K
Customer Service
$115K
Product Designer
$157K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Sales
$100K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quantum Metric is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantum Metric is $157,210.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Quantum Metric

Related Companies

  • Ridecell
  • SecurityScorecard
  • Tipalti
  • Logikcull
  • 4G Clinical
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources