4G Clinical
4G Clinical Salaries

4G Clinical's median salary is $101,356 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 4G Clinical. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 4G Clinical, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 4G Clinical is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $101,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 4G Clinical is $101,356.

