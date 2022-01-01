← Company Directory
FDM Group
FDM Group Salaries

FDM Group's salary ranges from $32,339 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $99,500 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FDM Group. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $53.9K
L3 $74.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $55K
Business Analyst
$43.5K

Management Consultant
$99.5K
Project Manager
$32.3K
Technical Program Manager
$33.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FDM Group is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FDM Group is $53,889.

