Kainos
Kainos Salaries

Kainos's salary ranges from $45,458 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $129,982 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kainos. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Software Engineer
Median $48.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $130K
UX Researcher
$45.5K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kainos is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $129,982. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kainos is $48,405.

