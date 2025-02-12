Software Engineer compensation in United States at FDM Group ranges from $53.9K per year for L1 to $74.4K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $60K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FDM Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$53.9K
$53.9K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$74.4K
$73.8K
$625
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
