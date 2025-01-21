Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Portugal at Farfetch ranges from €37.4K per year for L1 to €46.9K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Portugal package totals €41.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Farfetch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) €37.4K €36.3K €0 €1K L2 Senior Software Engineer €46.9K €41.2K €3.3K €2.4K L3 Principal Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- L4 Senior Principal Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € --

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Farfetch, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Farfetch ?

