Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Salaries

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group's salary ranges from $42,281 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United Kingdom at the low-end to $73,166 for a Software Engineering Manager in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group. Last updated: 6/18/2025
Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?
Select one or more
641 participants
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.