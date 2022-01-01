← Company Directory
Yoox Net-a-Porter Group
Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Salaries

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group's salary ranges from $42,281 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United Kingdom at the low-end to $73,166 for a Software Engineering Manager in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $49.6K
Human Resources
$60.3K
Marketing
$42.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$73.2K
The highest paying role reported at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,166. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is $54,947.

