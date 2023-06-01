← Company Directory
Fama
    Fama is an AI-powered online screening company that helps organizations, agencies, and VCs avoid workplace misconduct and improve quality of hire and partner. They automate candidate screening and due diligence by searching 10,000 online public sources for 9 types of misconduct. Fama is FCRA, EEOC, and SOC2 compliant and integrates with major HRIS, ATS, and background check solutions. They are headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and have raised $27M from leading venture capitalists and institutional investors.

    http://www.fama.io
    2015
    62
    $10M-$50M
