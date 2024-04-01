Company Directory
FAM Brands
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about FAM Brands that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi, FAM Brands provides innovative fashion, design, brand development, and distribution solutions to a wide range of retail and wholesale clients and partners. Our unique performance materials and versatile apparel designs-along with our competitive pricing strategies-have enabled us to become leaders in apparel industry. Our ability to thrive, centers around impeccable design and excellent branding. Our designers and production teams collaborate closely with our factories to create exception fashion strategies and details. Our world-class brands include Marika, Balance Collection, Bally Total Fitness, Tehama, Peace and Pearls, Eddie Bauer, Orvis, Woolrich, and more.

    fambrands.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    226
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for FAM Brands

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources