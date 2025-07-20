Data Scientist compensation in India at ExxonMobil totals ₹3.4M per year for CL25. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.09M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ExxonMobil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CL22
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
CL23
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
CL24
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
CL25
₹3.4M
₹3.4M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***