ExecHQ™ is a consulting firm comprised of executives with extensive C-Suite (e.g. CFO, COO, CMO, CEO, etc.) experience delivering on-demand and cost-effective solutions for complex business problems faced by CEOs and business owners. We offer fractional, interim or project-based services to clients that need a higher level of expertise or experience than they currently have or have the ability to retain on a full-time basis. We believe that every company deserves the right executive. We believe that many CEOs and/or business owners can better focus on their core responsibilities and reach maximum effectiveness when they are able to take off some of their multiple hats, delegating these areas of responsibility to trusted business advisors.”