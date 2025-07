Evil Geniuses is a top esports organization in North America, consisting of skilled gamers, cultural influencers, and entertainers who strive to Live Evil and Be Genius. They are headquartered in Seattle, WA, and compete in various high-level gaming titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-strike, Rocket League, Fighting Games, Smash, and Dota Underlords. They seek individuals who share their passion and dedication to help grow their organization.