Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Eventbrite ranges from €74K per year for Senior Software Engineer to €97.1K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €71.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eventbrite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€74K
€60.3K
€11.9K
€1.8K
Staff Software Engineer
€97.1K
€80.1K
€13.5K
€3.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
