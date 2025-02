EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations for electric vehicles. The company provides premium customer service from installation to driver support. EV Connect's innovative and open charging platform is chosen by the world's largest companies, including Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Taco Bell, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. Established in 2009, EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel.