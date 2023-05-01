Ephicacy is a data analytics company that provides services to the life sciences industry, including research and clinical trial support. They also offer technology services in healthcare analytics. Established in 2005 in New Jersey, they have a presence in Bangalore, India, where they have a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to tap into local talent and serve customers worldwide. They have a well-documented and practised SOPs and are certified ISO 9001:2015 and an ISO 27001:2013 company. Their team comprises experienced biostatisticians, clinical programmers, data managers, and domain experts. They also offer expertise in product design, web-based and cloud technologies with special interest in healthcare domain. Ephicacy has a highly qualified leadership team that handpicks resources from their pool of qualified professionals to ensure customer projects are well resourced.