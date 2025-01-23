← Company Directory
Enjoy technology Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Enjoy technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

UGX 54.32M - UGX 64.35M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UGX 47.82MUGX 54.32MUGX 64.35MUGX 67.9M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Enjoy technology in Uganda sits at a yearly total compensation of UGX 67,896,681. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enjoy technology for the Software Engineer role in Uganda is UGX 47,822,880.

