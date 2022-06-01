Enbridge’s vision is to be the leading energy delivery company in North America. We deliver the energy people need and want—to heat their homes, to keep their lights on, to keep them mobile and connected.We operate across North America, fueling the economy and people’s quality of life. We move about 25% of the crude oil produced in North America, we transport nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., and we operate North America’s third-largest natural gas utility by consumer count. Enbridge was an early investor in renewable energy, and we have a growing offshore wind portfolio.We work collaboratively every day to provide safe, reliable energy. Enbridge connects energy supply with growing markets in North America through our four core businesses: