Emory Healthcare
Emory Healthcare Salaries

Emory Healthcare's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $159,200 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Emory Healthcare. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Project Manager
Median $94K
Business Development
$159K
Data Analyst
$88.2K
Management Consultant
$123K
Program Manager
$115K
Software Engineer
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Emory Healthcare is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emory Healthcare is $111,923.

Other Resources