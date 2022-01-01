Company Directory
Emirates
Emirates Salaries

Emirates's salary ranges from $11,920 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $202,480 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Emirates. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$12.1K
Management Consultant
$71.5K

Marketing
$202K
Project Manager
$151K
Recruiter
$65.7K
Sales
$75.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$69.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$65.7K
Solution Architect
$100K
Technical Program Manager
$11.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Emirates is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $202,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emirates is $69,699.

