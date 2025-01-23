← Company Directory
Emirates
Emirates Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Emirates ranges from AED 204K to AED 279K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Emirates's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 221K - AED 262K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 204KAED 221KAED 262KAED 279K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Emirates?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Emirates in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 278,781. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emirates for the Recruiter role in United Arab Emirates is AED 203,631.

